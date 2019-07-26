First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Stake in Home Depot (HD); Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, down from 363,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 572,852 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 651.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 64,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $216.12. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,818 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,541 shares. Greystone Managed Invests has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 66,773 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.2% or 31,776 shares. Eqis Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 4,339 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap invested in 1.48% or 81,616 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.71M shares. Moreover, Fragasso Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 146,648 were accumulated by Heritage Investors Corp. Bartlett Com Llc stated it has 22,507 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Asset Inc has 2.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,764 shares. Yhb Investment holds 1.46% or 48,486 shares. 262,622 are held by Creative Planning. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company invested in 0.37% or 13,400 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23 million for 9.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 30,159 shares to 52,047 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 420,644 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). James Invest Inc holds 0.04% or 15,685 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 31,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 0.29% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fjarde Ap holds 63,286 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 9.28 million shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,933 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,695 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 30,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 542,064 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Carroll has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio.