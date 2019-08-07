First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) SI Decreased By 1.4%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. SENS’s SI was 27.88M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 28.28M shares previously. With 1.46M avg volume, 19 days are for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s short sellers to cover SENS’s short positions. The SI to Senseonics Holdings Inc’s float is 30.72%. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 227,116 shares traded. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has declined 68.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SENS News: 08/05/2018 – Senseonics to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Senseonics Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee On The Eversense System; 29/03/2018 – Senseonics: FDA Panel OKs Effectiveness For Glucose Monitoring System for Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – SENSEONICS REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE; 13/03/2018 Senseonics Holdings 4Q Loss $16.3M; 29/03/2018 – SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC – PANEL UNANIMOUSLY, 8 TO 0, THAT SYSTEM IS EFFECTIVE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senseonics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENS); 09/05/2018 – Senseonics Holdings Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – Senseonics Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – Senseonics Holdings Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

First National Bank Of Omaha increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 395.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 39,504 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 49,504 shares with $9.76 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.03. About 240,270 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 22,351 shares to 40,797 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 6,155 shares and now owns 2,545 shares. Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset reported 0.79% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 1.82M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,218 shares. Wms Prns Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,398 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lazard Asset Limited Liability invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 2,673 shares. 22,787 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp. Becker Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 2,480 shares. 106,214 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Bb&T owns 35,829 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Lc has 23,670 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 63,021 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target in Monday, March 11 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Senseonics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Announces $25M Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Senseonics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. The company has market cap of $209.72 million. The Company’s product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system.