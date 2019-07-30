First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shorts Increased By 3.66%

Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) had an increase of 3.66% in short interest. ADUS’s SI was 529,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.66% from 511,200 shares previously. With 105,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s short sellers to cover ADUS’s short positions. The SI to Addus Homecare Corporation’s float is 5.34%. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 77,961 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 651.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 64,501 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 74,401 shares with $14.28 million value, up from 9,900 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $239.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 1.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 34,599 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 222,619 shares. Winfield Associate Inc has 8,676 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Commerce reported 139,965 shares stake. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company accumulated 145,694 shares. 57.14M are held by Investors. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,100 shares. Hap Trading Ltd has 18,333 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Grp holds 2.08% or 1.04 million shares. Eqis Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,339 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co holds 0.74% or 5,322 shares. Fort Point Capital Llc accumulated 3,154 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 20,592 shares to 8,592 valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 10,795 shares and now owns 66,818 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $218 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The companyÂ’s personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 60.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 9,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 1.18% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 6,680 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard owns 688,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,761 were reported by Sei. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.43% or 882,730 shares. 39,158 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 150,627 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.17% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 65,271 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc accumulated 53,987 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 162,793 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 26,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 555 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. sold $32.60 million.