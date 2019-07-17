First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding; R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Shorts Decreased By 8.01%

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 13,615 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 60,385 shares with $6.08M value, down from 74,000 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 786,319 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) stake by 39,054 shares to 47,054 valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. 6,125 shares were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr., worth $563,255.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

