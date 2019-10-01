First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $24.69 Million as Valuation Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 19,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 22,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $286.78. About 929,002 shares traded or 75.14% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 95.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 134,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 140,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 951,585 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPDATE Atlanta fintech company to acquire Portland-based payment automation company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.81 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,550 shares. American Gp Inc holds 33,083 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 12,820 shares. Glob Invsts reported 0.51% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 9,491 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 10,158 shares. 55 were reported by Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation. Barclays Pcl invested in 0.02% or 133,724 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 2,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 26,729 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 19,685 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 985,444 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thornburg Mgmt has 0.18% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 67,949 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,933 shares to 4,390 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 31,765 shares to 320,860 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 34,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).