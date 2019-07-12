First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Position; Corporate Office Properties Trust Has 1 Sentiment

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 91.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 5,279 shares with $466,000 value, down from 60,422 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $36.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 236,427 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 93 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 93 trimmed and sold positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The funds in our database reported: 105.83 million shares, up from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Corporate Office Properties Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 66 Increased: 65 New Position: 28.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.93 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 5,665 shares to 15,145 valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 39,504 shares and now owns 49,504 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, January 18. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 18 by Edward Jones. Cowen & Co upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Thursday, January 24 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Tuesday, January 22 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 195,010 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 13,666 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Lc accumulated 2,331 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited owns 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 151,200 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 75,371 shares. Stone Run Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,454 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 72,329 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Greenwich has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Paloma Prns Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 518 shares. Punch Assoc Management reported 91,919 shares stake. 483,217 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 3,411 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. YABUKI JEFFERY W had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.56 million on Wednesday, January 16.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.08 million for 13.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management L.P. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust for 806,650 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 2.28 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 101,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 1.25% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 413,100 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 38.57 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 10,456 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend