First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Position By $583,420; Entravision Communications (EVC) Shorts Raised By 11.09%

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 4,705 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 189,710 shares with $23.61 million value, down from 194,415 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $230.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) had an increase of 11.09% in short interest. EVC’s SI was 1.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.09% from 908,700 shares previously. With 307,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s short sellers to cover EVC’s short positions. The SI to Entravision Communications Corporation’s float is 1.58%. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 332,247 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Rev $73.5M; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $307,000 was bought by Vasquez Gilbert R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co holds 180,040 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 2,225 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 11,923 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 737,307 shares. Blackrock holds 6.47M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has 1.63M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 233,775 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 319,498 shares. Alberta Corp reported 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 1.21M shares.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision’s El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000 – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entravision’s Mispriced Assets Have Significant Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Entravision Communication (EVC) Announces Receipt of NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $284.65 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 7,130 shares to 62,336 valued at $10.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,821 shares and now owns 32,699 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.04 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 42 shares. Lafayette owns 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,793 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok stated it has 11,889 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Schaller Investment Gp holds 0.39% or 4,027 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited holds 586,003 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc owns 24,918 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Iowa Bank holds 2.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 40,087 shares. 3,354 are owned by Mcrae Cap Mngmt. Cullinan Inc has 1.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 139,404 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company invested in 1% or 15,420 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Com Ca owns 37,861 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 442,206 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 84,729 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).