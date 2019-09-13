First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $425,040 as Stock Value Rose; Osmium Partners Cut Position in Tucows (Call) (TCX) by $5.69 Million as Shares Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 7,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 2.69M shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 8,504 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 5,817 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 5,699 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 14,566 shares. 1,876 were reported by Legal & General Group Incorporated Plc. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 12,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 5,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 34 shares. 19,742 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 4,081 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 114 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 37,191 shares.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52 million for 44.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares to 401,453 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 11,586 shares. Btim holds 0.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 206,076 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Primecap Ca holds 2.52 million shares. Fmr Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 18,898 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Management Llc stated it has 4,125 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.13% or 42,100 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pennsylvania invested in 1,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc holds 6,188 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 16,552 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.90 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

