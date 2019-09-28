First National Bank Of Omaha Has Boosted Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Position; Sysco (SYY) SI Decreased By 7.73%

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) had a decrease of 7.73% in short interest. SYY’s SI was 9.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.73% from 10.60M shares previously. With 2.36 million avg volume, 4 days are for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s short sellers to cover SYY’s short positions. The SI to Sysco Corporation’s float is 1.91%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) stake by 32.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 10,751 shares as Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB)’s stock declined 2.79%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 44,212 shares with $1.58M value, up from 33,461 last quarter. Great Westn Bancorp Inc now has $1.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 196,608 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -2.12% below currents $78.87 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $40.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.65 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,075 shares. Stevens Capital Management L P owns 21,456 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.11% or 13,186 shares. Whitnell And reported 3,605 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 159,909 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 65,418 shares. Prelude invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 1,575 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 0.15% or 17,923 shares. 11,723 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners Limited. Northstar Grp has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Amg National Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,144 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,104 shares. Mairs Pwr reported 2.32 million shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 15,260 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Llc owns 227,486 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 405 shares. 139,734 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. First Mercantile Co holds 0.03% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 7,924 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 105,900 shares. 58,100 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 538,926 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,765 shares to 288,387 valued at $32.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,576 shares and now owns 4,821 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.