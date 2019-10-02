First National Bank Of Omaha Has Boosted Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake By $536,655; Activision Blizzard Has 1.23 Sentiment

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 302 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 246 trimmed and sold stakes in Activision Blizzard Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 643.56 million shares, down from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Activision Blizzard Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 58 Reduced: 188 Increased: 229 New Position: 73.

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 5,111 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 59,096 shares with $6.24 million value, up from 53,985 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 738,513 shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 2,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 114,000 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 43,518 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc reported 5,410 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd invested in 17,486 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny invested in 0.03% or 10,799 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 50,130 shares. Murphy invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 5,120 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 20,809 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,044 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 95,098 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service holds 15,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,763 shares to 47,236 valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,765 shares and now owns 288,387 shares. Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 5.92% above currents $112.98 stock price. Atmos Energy had 6 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74M for 69.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 9.25M shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII

Ally Financial Inc. holds 10.74% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. for 293,000 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 402,660 shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Allen Operations Llc has 5.44% invested in the company for 294,900 shares. The New York-based Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. has invested 4.32% in the stock. Ruffer Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.41 million shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ launches worldwide – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Activision Stock Has Upside to $60 over the Next 12 Months – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Worst Mistake Activision Blizzard Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Should Continue to Rise . . . for Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $40.58 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.