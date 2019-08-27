First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 101,772 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.53 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CANCELS 163 FLIGHTS TODAY, 55 THURSDAY ON STORM; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines “seems like the most logical candidate,” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Redwood Investments Ltd Liability has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,175 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317,930 shares. Ami Management Inc invested in 273 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr New York has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Bancorporation holds 5,134 shares. Wright Invsts Service stated it has 3.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 5.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,679 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 53,906 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 12,691 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Company reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,665 shares to 15,145 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 42,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 344,170 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 2,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 121,536 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 328,947 shares. 4,689 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 83,955 were reported by Lee Danner And Bass. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Personal Advsrs Corporation has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aldebaran Fin Incorporated holds 1.42% or 38,943 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce accumulated 4,796 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Company owns 95,775 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.