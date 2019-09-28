First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $590,640; Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 181,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.80M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 34,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 37,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,247 shares to 136,055 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,395 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 113,300 shares to 170,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 76,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.