First National Bank Of Omaha Cut Its Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose; As Legg Mason (LM) Shares Rose, Boyar Asset Management Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Position

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 10,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,818 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 77,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 654,086 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 520,653 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,501 shares to 74,401 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 32,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76 million for 19.54 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,901 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Boothbay Fund Management Lc accumulated 19,147 shares. Pggm owns 31,095 shares. 298,091 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company. Park Avenue Securities holds 2,419 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Northstar Gru Inc has invested 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 4,501 were reported by Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 3,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company owns 2,805 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 153 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 3,735 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 17,555 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca owns 3.21% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 171,333 shares.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Approve Royce Fund Reorganization – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.