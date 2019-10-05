First National Bank Of Omaha Cut Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $583,420; TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (TXCCQ) Shorts Decreased By 7.6%

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 4,705 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 189,710 shares with $23.61 million value, down from 194,415 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $214.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by REED DEBRA L, worth $502,074 on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 29.34% above currents $113.85 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.