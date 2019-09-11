First National Bank Of Omaha Continues to Hold Stake in Union Pacific (UNP); As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Position

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 390.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 39,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 49,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 2.90 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 48.60 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 73,995 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valicenti Advisory Ser has 15,965 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.17% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Co owns 60,345 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 61,023 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,205 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.67% or 962,277 shares. 7.73 million were reported by Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 56,024 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc owns 774,700 shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 1,297 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 34,800 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,169 shares to 15,201 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,592 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 292,000 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hanseatic Services has 36,797 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Lpl Ltd Company holds 167,558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.14% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.23% stake. Raymond James Financial Incorporated stated it has 296,978 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highbridge Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 122,046 shares. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,380 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 1.33M shares. United Automobile Association reported 2.44M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares to 235,640 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).