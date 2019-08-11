First National Bank Of Omaha Continues to Hold Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Position in Antero Resources (AR) by $140.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5575.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 724,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 737,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.50M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video)

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.2% or 141,287 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 43,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited owns 814,852 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 120,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Assets Invest Mgmt holds 29,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Lc holds 228,412 shares. Prtnrs Gru Holdg Ag invested 0.58% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 13,564 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 45,542 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 566,986 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 105,376 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 48,911 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Snap to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions – Reuters” published on August 06, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Value Idea Contest: Antero Resources Has Potential for Multiple Expansion With a Kicker – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought $166,862 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, March 15. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares to 2,545 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,279 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).