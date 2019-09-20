First National Bank Of Omaha Boosted Holding in Mastec (MTZ); Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding Held by Engaged Capital Llc

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 21,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 100,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 78,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 1.49 million shares traded or 75.90% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41 million, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.15M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,225 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 41,529 shares. Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Philadelphia Tru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 132,625 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 11,368 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 131,504 shares. North American Mgmt has 25,620 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc owns 18,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 130 are owned by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2,800 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,909 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $39.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,323 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 56,395 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc Co. 3,400 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 57,125 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 34,012 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP reported 0.23% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 10,888 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Company holds 28,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mgmt invested 0.89% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 59,058 shares. Numerixs Techs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,366 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Grp Inc Inc owns 3,465 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.