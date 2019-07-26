First National Bank Of Omaha Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Shorts at Brf S.A. (BRFS) Raised By 9.28%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) had an increase of 9.28% in short interest. BRFS’s SI was 25.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.28% from 22.91M shares previously. With 4.16 million avg volume, 6 days are for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s short sellers to cover BRFS’s short positions. The SI to Brf S.A.’s float is 3.2%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 1.11 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR. TO REMAIN AS INTERIM CEO; 05/03/2018 – BRF CALLS SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON APRIL 26; 17/05/2018 – BRF OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – MAGGI: BRF, OTHER COS. PLANTS WILL LOSE PERMIT TO EXPORT TO EU; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CO. VALUE HAS BEEN DESTROYED BY POWER DISPUTE; 27/04/2018 – PREVI AND PETROS EXECUTIVES SAY FUNDS WILL NOT SELL STAKES IN BRAZILIAN FOOD COMPANY BRF IN THE SHORT TERM; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Adds iQIYI, Exits BRF; 26/04/2018 – BRF IS ADAPTING VOTE SYSTEM, MEETING TO BE RESUMED AT 2PM: CEO; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS SALES VOLUMES OF NEW ‘KIDELLI’ BRAND LAUNCHED IN THE FIRST QUARTER BELOW EXPECTED, DID NOT INCREASE MARKET SHARE; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL JBS, SEARA PLANTS NOT AFFECTED BY EU DECISION TO BAN POULTRY PRODUCTS FROM SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRY

First National Bank Of Omaha increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 6380.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 191,415 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 194,415 shares with $23.95 million value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 3.34M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On BRF S.A. (BRFS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF SA Shifting Gears As It Contemplates A Merger With Marfrig – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BRF’s Third Quarter Had A Few Positives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding reported 56,203 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 54,173 shares. Logan Cap Management has 226,233 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 81,470 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westover Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 0.16% or 2,500 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rock Point Advisors Ltd holds 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,330 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.33% or 26,415 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ellington Management Gru Llc holds 3,300 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 109,229 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc owns 17,868 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 848,772 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.