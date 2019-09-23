First National Bank Of Omaha Boosted By $1.15 Million Its First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Holding; Shorts at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Raised By 10.67%

First National Bank Of Omaha increased First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) stake by 24.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Omaha acquired 31,969 shares as First Industrial Realty Trus (FR)’s stock rose 7.88%. The First National Bank Of Omaha holds 165,130 shares with $6.07M value, up from 133,161 last quarter. First Industrial Realty Trus now has $5.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 2.80 million shares traded or 286.80% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) had an increase of 10.67% in short interest. LXRX’s SI was 9.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.67% from 8.27M shares previously. With 435,700 avg volume, 21 days are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s short sellers to cover LXRX’s short positions. The SI to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.89%. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 3.24 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 04/05/2018 – LEXICON: PATIENTS ALSO HAD REDUCED U5-HIAA LEVELS; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 25/04/2018 – Lexicon Relocation Acquires UK-Based Sterling Mobility; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 46C; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Sees Improvements in Diarrhea Severity and Nutritional Status With XERMELO; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXRX); 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: New Drug Application Submitted to U.S. FDA

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,494 shares to 30,324 valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,909 shares and now owns 201,966 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80,260 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.07% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). The Washington-based Parametric Port Llc has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ls Inv Limited Co accumulated 6,151 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 112,835 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com. 750,706 are owned by Voya Invest Management Ltd Company. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp reported 249,569 shares. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer International stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 263,586 are held by Citigroup. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.08% stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Argent reported 11,965 shares.

