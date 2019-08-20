First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Position in National Retail Pptys (NNN) by $1.62 Million; Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered Stake by $35.85 Million as Stock Rose

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 796,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 59,171 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 855,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 659.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 29,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 458,595 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 247,509 were accumulated by Artemis Inv Management Llp. 38,234 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. 25,000 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 200,163 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 926,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Everence Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 18,972 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.73 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 25,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 31,951 are owned by Two Sigma. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 123,936 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr Global Rev by 45,537 shares to 52,702 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 45,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 324,140 shares. 12,373 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 8,058 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 141,310 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 0.2% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Nomura Asset Management Co holds 0.13% or 237,360 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 5,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 29,557 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Fin Lc accumulated 0.04% or 13,868 shares. Shelton Capital reported 609 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 75,976 shares. First Trust LP has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 134,898 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,737 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,827 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).