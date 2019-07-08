First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Holder Capital Research Global Investors Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $245.11. About 414,552 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $289.98. About 372,481 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,254 shares to 22,517 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,797 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.5% or 248,655 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors holds 37,086 shares. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westover Advisors Ltd Llc owns 14,703 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Lc invested in 997 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Community Trust Inv Company has 103,485 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 72.43 million shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Management holds 3.57% or 123,400 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 0.13% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 41,817 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated accumulated 65,135 shares. 5,022 were accumulated by Savant Cap Limited Liability Company. Columbia Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 571 shares. Sns holds 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 10,040 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 23,760 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91M worth of stock.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth to acquire payments firm for $3.2B – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Typical Summer Friday – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 255,367 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $312.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 19,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.41M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $381,564 on Monday, January 14. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01 million. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.