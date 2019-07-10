First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Pentair LTD (PNR)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 14.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,218 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 19,059 shares with $3.47M value, down from 22,277 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.21M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification

Pentair LTD (PNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 182 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 157 decreased and sold equity positions in Pentair LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 135.99 million shares, down from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pentair LTD in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 133 Increased: 115 New Position: 67.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 21.97 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Pentair plc for 62,268 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 207,930 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 2.01% invested in the company for 471,032 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 1.96% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PNR’s profit will be $113.45 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.49% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99M for 16.76 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,523 shares to 26,008 valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 3,565 shares and now owns 48,620 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

