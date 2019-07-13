First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Raised by $897,310; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Shareholder Blackrock Has Raised Its Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 20,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 18,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.79 million, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 208,666 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. Shares for $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 29,810 shares to 24,564 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,447 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Invest Management has 1.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,732 shares. Prelude Limited Liability owns 5,617 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Telos Cap Mngmt Inc owns 21,673 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Com has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation invested in 2,893 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd holds 0.06% or 3,160 shares. Farmers Company holds 0.56% or 16,222 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 3,697 shares. Schroder Invest Gru owns 1.15 million shares. 2.72M were reported by Rech. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.05% or 10,762 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com accumulated 7 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 8,024 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,287 were reported by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 72,900 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Mirae Asset Invests Com holds 0% or 14,410 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,303 shares. American Century Companies reported 16,570 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 299,440 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 12,162 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 11,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr reported 15,990 shares stake. Gru Inc owns 23,085 shares.