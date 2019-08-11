First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Franks Intl N V (FI) Stock Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Stake by $658,560

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 63.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 19,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 30,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 109,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The hedge fund held 404,958 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 295,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 821,951 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anne Frank’s diary hid pages of jokes, sex ed; 19/04/2018 – Frank’s International Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York has invested 1.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Llc has invested 2.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nexus Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.59% or 269,471 shares. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 179,221 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 26,997 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 6.96 million shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement holds 12,310 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 434,164 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Commerce has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 10,433 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,148 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Behind Gilead’s Big Move On Galapagos – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,072 shares to 57,552 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,798 shares to 6,009 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 14,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,731 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Cap Invsts has 2.02% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Mariner Llc holds 0% or 35,849 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 251,207 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp accumulated 8,646 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 641,374 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 101,747 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,733 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 3.53M shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 305,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 681,495 shares. Brown Advisory reported 220,890 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 18,487 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI).