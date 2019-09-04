First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Raised by $1.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $7.12 Million as Shares Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 907,987 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,716 shares to 18,542 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia’s CBA disappoints as costs rise, delays payout – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How a Credit Card Loanâ€™s Fast and Easy Cash Can Cost You – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deere to slash costs after trade war hits earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Veritas Investment Llp invested in 0.01% or 620 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,809 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp invested in 0.17% or 428,477 shares. Willow Creek Wealth accumulated 0.77% or 6,295 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 570 shares. Clarkston Cap reported 0.01% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested in 0.7% or 15,354 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 989 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Daiwa Secs Group reported 17,639 shares stake. Mathes stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 152 were reported by Jnba Financial. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,418 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.14M for 33.20 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.