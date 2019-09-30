First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $2.87 Million as Stock Declined; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ocwen Finl (OCN) Stake by $378,454 as Share Value Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,899 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 15,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN) by 71.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 189,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.76% . The hedge fund held 74,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154,000, down from 263,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ocwen Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 190,283 shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 52.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 08/05/2018 – PHH Corp: Special Meeting of Holders Scheduled for June 11 to Approve Merger With Ocwen; 13/03/2018 – Ocwen Participating in Two New York City Events to Help Homeowners; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINL NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/04/2018 – Div Insur (MA): Division of Banks Announces Settlement over Deficient Loan Servicing Practices at Ocwen; 17/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into PHH Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Ocwen Financial Corporation; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP – RON FARIS TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation Into PHH Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Ocwen Financial Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Ocwen: Resignation Is Not Due to Any Disagreement With Company; 09/04/2018 – Ocwen Financial Voluntarily Pays Down $25M of Term Loan, Now Has About $269.1M Outstanding Under Loan

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,730 shares to 97,135 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biondo Investment Lc reported 12,637 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 391,489 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested in 6,292 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And invested 1.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.18% or 5,563 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset Limited Com holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,990 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,726 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,850 shares. Mirador Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palladium Ltd stated it has 32,130 shares. 23,814 are held by Greystone Managed Investments.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing could bounce to $450 but stay neutral for now, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHH Mortgage Partners With the NAACP and NID to Host â€œHelp and Hope for Homeownersâ€ Event – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 1, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) And Trying To Stomach The 94% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ocwen Financial Awarded Top Servicing Performance Ratings From Fannie Mae for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ocwen Financial (OCN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OCN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 9.86% more from 60.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 0% or 156,200 shares. Natixis reported 150,646 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 28,249 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,250 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 8,291 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.02% or 211,540 shares. State Street holds 0% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 43,083 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) or 250,000 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 52,306 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 74,629 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 133,848 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performant Finl Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $634,853 activity. $250,013 worth of stock was bought by Lipstein Robert J on Friday, August 9. Shares for $47,400 were bought by Yanoti Timothy J. Another trade for 52,163 shares valued at $76,680 was bought by CALDWELL PHYLLIS R. $45,900 worth of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) was bought by STEIN KEVIN on Friday, August 16. Busquet Jacques J also bought $17,300 worth of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) on Wednesday, August 21.