First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Stake In Adobe (ADBE) Was Increased; As Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Market Valuation Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.81 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 53,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 125,027 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 4,406 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 11,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $289.17. About 702,544 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 38,658 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Ltd Llc holds 3.4% or 483,561 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,971 shares. 276,002 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 228,833 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc accumulated 42,801 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 112,200 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 219,462 shares. Brave Asset invested in 2,278 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Asset reported 191,421 shares stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 8.92 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cambridge holds 976 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital LP reported 444,365 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares to 11,111 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,633 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Invesco Limited owns 15,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,795 shares. 224 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York accumulated 0.01% or 22,476 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Co owns 79,461 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). North Star Mgmt Corp accumulated 4,400 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc accumulated 19,919 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 7,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 460,229 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 76,181 shares to 326,253 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,718 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

