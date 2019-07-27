First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raised Walmart (WMT) Holding by $322,040 as Stock Rose; Menta Capital Trimmed Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Stake by $1.28 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 168,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 652,620 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 33,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART – BY AUGUST-END, IN U.S. STATES THAT ALLOW ACCESS, PHARMACISTS TO USE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TRACKING TOOL; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Seeks to Reduce Emissions Equivalent to the Average Annual Electricity Consumption for 40 Million Chinese Household; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Still Having Discussions With Other Investors; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ABR’s profit will be $25.68M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Declares Special Dividend of $0.15 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,494 shares to 3,721 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 29,810 shares to 24,564 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

