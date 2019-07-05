First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raised Its Stake in Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) by $742,196 as Market Value Declined; Second Curve Capital Boosted Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stake by $3.06 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 451,879 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 238.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 28,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,507 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 17,014 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Salzhauer Michael has 142,305 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 75,800 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 55,002 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 106 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 648,527 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 13,185 shares. Asset reported 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Kahn Brothers De has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 3,061 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advisors. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 82,540 shares. Palouse Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NOMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) CEO Jack Kopnisky on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 1.67 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 42,826 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 47,173 shares. 69,549 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 12,376 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability reported 774,212 shares. Chatham Cap Gru owns 77,268 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Pnc Financial Grp Inc invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Parkside Bancorp & invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 852,918 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 33,406 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 70,921 were reported by Td Asset Inc. Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. $121,385 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was sold by Shaffer Charles M on Thursday, January 31.