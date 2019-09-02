First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Ehealth (EHTH)’s Sentiment Is 2.28

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 2,435 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 14,360 shares with $3.83M value, up from 11,925 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Ehealth Inc (EHTH) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 105 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ehealth Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 21.06 million shares, up from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ehealth Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Ltd has 58 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust accumulated 2,928 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cleararc Cap owns 11,826 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has 1.74M shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 907 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.52% or 767,595 shares. 276,002 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. L & S Advsrs Incorporated reported 3,228 shares. Oppenheimer And Com accumulated 0.06% or 7,958 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 4,456 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 368,723 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 57,058 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Madison Investment Hldgs accumulated 0.01% or 2,230 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 252 shares. National Pension Serv reported 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.28% above currents $284.51 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 15. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 8,580 shares to 34,607 valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,661 shares and now owns 30,633 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brown & Brown Acquires WBR Insurance, Expands in Virginia – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 5.57% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. for 511,650 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 296,266 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.28% invested in the company for 11,918 shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.25% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 460,073 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $210,095 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 300.76 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.