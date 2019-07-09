First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered By $808,462 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Columbia Asset Management Has Raised At&T (T) Holding By $382,695

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 40.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 15,254 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 22,517 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 37,771 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Columbia Asset Management increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 12,345 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 123,883 shares with $3.89M value, up from 111,538 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76 million shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $37 lowest target. $37’s average target is 8.03% above currents $34.25 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 27,683 shares to 55,240 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 3,565 shares and now owns 48,620 shares. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) was raised too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, January 8. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.