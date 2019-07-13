First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Stake By $742,196; Twenty-first Century Fox (NWS) Sentiment Is 0.09

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) stake by 238.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 28,546 shares as Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF)’s stock declined 11.08%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 40,507 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 11,961 last quarter. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla now has $1.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 153,260 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 40 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 462 sold and decreased their stock positions in Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 53.25 million shares, down from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Twenty-first Century Fox Inc in top ten positions decreased from 44 to 1 for a decrease of 43. Sold All: 338 Reduced: 124 Increased: 23 New Position: 17.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 25 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ:SBCF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Announces Management Appointments Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 34,845 shares. Everence Capital holds 8,510 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 48,872 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 11,401 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 20 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 28,461 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 3.06 million shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Mason Street Limited Liability accumulated 16,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 69,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 381,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 282,673 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 3,832 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 39,603 shares. Amer Group has 35,372 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. 4,812 shares were sold by CROSS CHARLES K JR., worth $136,228. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Shaffer Charles M sold $121,385.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida has $32 highest and $29 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 17.35% above currents $25.99 stock price. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 12,696 shares to 44,064 valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,661 shares and now owns 30,633 shares. Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 559,598 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.56 million activity.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Realtor.com® Predicts Market Shift That Could Impact Buyers Well Into 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realtor.com® to Open New Opcity Tech Hub in Downtown Austin – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.