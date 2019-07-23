First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD); Intact Investment Management Has Cut Its Magna Intl (MGA) Stake as Market Value Declined

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.27. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 39,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, down from 412,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.01M shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.79 million for 7.51 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Summer Sizzlers: 3 Growth Stocks With Limitless Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Magna International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 168,200 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $75.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares to 11,111 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Management stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fdx reported 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Azimuth Capital Mgmt holds 76,696 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Twin Mngmt Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,295 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Murphy Capital Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 53,588 shares. The Virginia-based Trust Co Of Virginia Va has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gateway Advisers accumulated 656,606 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 20,000 shares. Towercrest Mgmt accumulated 1,705 shares. Excalibur Management holds 0.58% or 3,232 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 6,597 shares. Farmers Comm holds 26,929 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).