First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); American Intl Group (AIG) Position Maintained by Capital Returns Management Llc

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 769,973 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 27,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 20,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 576,374 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 966 shares in its portfolio. 2,656 were accumulated by Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 23,797 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 1.33 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 25,857 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.39% or 705,463 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Cap Llc has invested 2.99% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Forbes J M And Communications Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Allstate holds 33,907 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 12,064 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,218 shares to 19,059 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,678 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.