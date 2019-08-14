First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased By $1.55 Million Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 36.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 7,355 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 27,496 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 20,141 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $58.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.75. About 2.21 million shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 89,571 shares with $5.11M value, down from 116,831 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc Com now has $87.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 15.11% above currents $72.18 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9000 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) stake by 11,065 shares to 24,708 valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 11,341 shares and now owns 142,077 shares. Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited invested in 0.2% or 649,564 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 2.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Syntal Capital holds 8,718 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 682,269 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 220,607 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp accumulated 974,978 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 142,392 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 7,872 shares. Interocean Cap Lc has 337,282 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Barton Inv Mgmt holds 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 95,995 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 508,616 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc holds 0.21% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 16.59M shares. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Numerixs Inv holds 0.13% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 30,305 shares to 101,155 valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,218 shares and now owns 19,059 shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 11.85% above currents $130.75 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $144 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 10,552 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 367,970 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York has 138,809 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 0.52% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.24 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 184,228 shares or 0.21% of the stock. California-based Pure Financial Advisors has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Missouri-based Century Companies Inc has invested 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa accumulated 2.09% or 200,832 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 130,578 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Field Main Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 200 shares. E&G Advisors LP invested in 4,181 shares or 0.23% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Two Sigma Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,908 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Retail Bank Pa has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).