First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Lowered by $585,676; Circor International (CIR) Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Circor International Inc. (CIR) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 67,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Circor International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 87,238 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 22,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33,101 shares to 111,932 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 42,037 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 0.78% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Limited Liability Co invested in 180,098 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Camarda Ltd holds 0% or 12 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 25,786 shares. 2,802 are owned by Hallmark Cap Mngmt. Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Illinois-based New England Rech Management has invested 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zacks Mngmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 103,905 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.2% or 440,360 shares. Sanders Cap reported 1.09M shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 55,750 shares. California-based Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

