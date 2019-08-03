First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Holding In Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Was Lifted; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 123,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 527,907 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93M, down from 651,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 27,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 20,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 82,855 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 5.54M shares or 0.4% of the stock. 2,166 were reported by Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank. North Amer Corp stated it has 33,966 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 212,873 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone holds 26,145 shares. Becker Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 364,118 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 56,100 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt accumulated 50,355 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Capital Group stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayez Sarofim reported 1.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Town Country Bancshares Dba First Bankers stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Estabrook Capital accumulated 0% or 45,585 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,050 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $90.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 41,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 38,380 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Management Gp has 0.87% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,984 were reported by Salem Counselors. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 145,841 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 183,748 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 19,832 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,822 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department reported 350 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc holds 2,057 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 376 shares. 320,820 were reported by Amp Cap Limited. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd has 974,486 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.99M shares stake.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,797 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).