First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $461,772; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holder C-V Starr & Co Trust Upped Its Holding by $1.20 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services analyzed 1,212 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,797 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 17,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.02 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

