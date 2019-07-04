First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Upped Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holding; Palouse Capital Management Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $557,520

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 238.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 28,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,507 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 57,767 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 1.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fred Alger Management holds 14,602 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp holds 1.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,924 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 13,042 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc reported 36,404 shares. Benin has 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,000 shares. 2.39 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated invested in 64,595 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fundx Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 19,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 31,961 shares. First City Capital Incorporated stated it has 15,768 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 28,051 shares. Welch Gp Llc holds 297,807 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Arete Wealth stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,464 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 29,810 shares to 24,564 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,059 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).