First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Valuation Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Value Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed by $2.10 Million Its Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 18,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 21,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 1.00M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 271,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32M, down from 294,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.77. About 632,143 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372,900 shares to 930,500 shares, valued at $62.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,411 shares. Hallmark Cap Management reported 200,789 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ima Wealth owns 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 500 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Parametric Associate Lc has 374,966 shares. Moreover, Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.69% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 646,407 shares. Newtyn Management Ltd Company has invested 4.76% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Mcf Ltd Company owns 95 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Limited has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Rhumbline Advisers has 108,277 shares. First American Bank & Trust invested in 0.17% or 26,153 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.88 million for 12.17 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.52 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Fl Management has 39,633 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 50,000 shares. Nadler Financial Gru holds 959 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 513,445 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,010 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,960 shares. Connable Office holds 0.62% or 12,704 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Group Inc Llc owns 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,861 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 38,834 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Communications accumulated 0.07% or 3,053 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,210 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,747 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,355 shares to 27,496 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 37,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).