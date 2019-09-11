First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $880,929 as Valuation Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Position in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Lifted by $365,050

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78 million shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 7,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 35,220 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 27,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1.75M shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 29/03/2018 – CMC Markets Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on May 4, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO – COMPLETING EXIT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 35,553 shares to 175,398 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 81,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,441 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 3,560 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 3,000 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 93,508 shares in its portfolio. 12,403 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 537,682 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated accumulated 2.19M shares. Highline Mngmt Lp invested in 4.04 million shares. Frontier Invest holds 0.05% or 48,961 shares in its portfolio. 135,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 216,846 are owned by Sei. 52,428 are owned by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 29,980 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.11% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 125,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 5.55% or 116,445 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 7.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,996 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co reported 139,347 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Co reported 3.56% stake. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 6,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ally Incorporated holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seizert Capital Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 320,687 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications owns 1.31M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newman Dignan And Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,939 shares. 455,850 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc. Hendley reported 4.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 29,425 shares to 33,885 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 19.14 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.