First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Amphenol New (APH) Holding by $356,250; Market Value Declined; Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $303,600

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,934 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, down from 81,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $288.69. About 1.51M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 20,814 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, down from 24,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 1.74 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,365 shares to 24,165 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.52% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 765,481 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 180 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 660,109 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability stated it has 706,697 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc holds 1.72% or 17,222 shares in its portfolio. 1,560 were reported by Bath Savings Tru. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 58,771 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.6% or 26,567 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 6,550 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.07% or 716 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 308,485 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 7,763 shares. Sei Invs invested in 183,313 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Com holds 950 shares. Duncker Streett And Co has 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.53 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,625 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.