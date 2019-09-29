First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Raised Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $321,975; First Heartland Consultants Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,526 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Has Issues – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “SmileDirectClub Shares Continue Dropping After IPO – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Challenges Abound For This Healthcare ETF – ETF Trends” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.54% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 444,732 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 81,824 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 2,552 shares. 9,083 were reported by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,214 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Com holds 1.67% or 63,992 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 12,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 77,689 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.73% or 25,352 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,250 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 0.7% stake. 1.26 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 345,418 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 12,299 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Alexa Is a Multibillion-Dollar Business – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ACWV) by 15,783 shares to 5,374 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).