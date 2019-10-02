First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Raised Its Sysco (SYY) Stake; Neuronetics (STIM) Shorts Down By 20.62%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) had a decrease of 20.62% in short interest. STIM’s SI was 483,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 20.62% from 609,000 shares previously. With 103,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s short sellers to cover STIM’s short positions. The SI to Neuronetics Inc’s float is 6.1%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 210,722 shares traded or 181.68% up from the average. Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has declined 53.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.37% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 4,496 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 23,920 shares with $1.69M value, up from 19,424 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 1.78 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $153.42 million. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 379 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.91% or 201,230 shares in its portfolio. 2.31 million are held by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested in 25,233 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). City Hldgs owns 0.65% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 33,671 shares. Hm Payson And owns 32,387 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 434,824 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 80 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,367 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.51% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 33,400 were accumulated by Benin Mgmt. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,061 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 4,104 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -2.72% below currents $79.36 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $8000 target.