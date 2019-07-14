First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Raised Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake By $1.39 Million; AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (AUSDF) Shorts Lowered By 4.71%

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 78.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 5,731 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 13,021 shares with $3.15M value, up from 7,290 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $122.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) had a decrease of 4.71% in short interest. AUSDF’s SI was 2.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.71% from 2.38 million shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 3777 days are for AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUSDF)’s short sellers to cover AUSDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.9105 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $29000 highest and $225 lowest target. $258.06’s average target is -7.65% below currents $279.44 stock price. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.