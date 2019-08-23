First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake By $690,080

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 110.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 7,264 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 13,811 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 6,547 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 33,827 shares with $3.52 million value, down from 38,189 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $298.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.67% above currents $98.46 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc invested in 263,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sentinel Tru Lba owns 2,374 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. General Amer Investors Company stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.16% or 83,459 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc has 2,340 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Lp owns 239,410 shares. America First Advisors Llc holds 0.2% or 6,762 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Richard C Young Co Limited has 50,521 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 1.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stanley holds 49,289 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Llc reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 8,100 were accumulated by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement. Lau Assocs Llc invested in 62,648 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 27,683 shares to 55,240 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 4,071 shares and now owns 42,931 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.30% below currents $119.42 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

