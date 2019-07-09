First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 2,435 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 14,360 shares with $3.83M value, up from 11,925 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.91M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 96.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 2,885 shares with $233,000 value, down from 81,290 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 1.18M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) stake by 14,988 shares to 64,776 valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 47,750 shares. Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance has 29,931 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has 4,199 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,191 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.06% or 3.45 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,451 shares. Srb Corporation owns 8,673 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 3.23% or 54,318 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2.29M shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,495 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 44,727 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 64,642 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,838 shares in its portfolio. 100 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A had sold 12,908 shares worth $1.07M on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Gained 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $94.50’s average target is 0.32% above currents $94.2 stock price. TE Connectivity had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TEL in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.34M for 16.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 41,560 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. 21,258 shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M, worth $4.95M on Tuesday, January 8. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Penobscot Invest Management Inc has 8,395 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 19,732 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 117,621 shares. Century Inc owns 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.88M shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 2.87M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Montecito Bankshares And Tru owns 1,745 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 3.30 million shares. 4,937 were accumulated by Doliver Advisors L P. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 610 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 32,152 shares. Third Point Limited Co holds 900,000 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,882 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,661 shares to 30,633 valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 5,903 shares and now owns 30,447 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.