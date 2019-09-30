First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted By $12.35 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 25.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc acquired 475,000 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Manor Road Capital Partners Llc holds 2.33 million shares with $61.68 million value, up from 1.85M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.31M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 11.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired 9,730 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 97,135 shares with $4.11 million value, up from 87,405 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $204.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 5.62 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 11.85% above currents $45.06 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint has 14,342 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 17,400 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 511,205 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 0.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 52.24 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Cohen Lawrence B holds 82,180 shares. Private Na has invested 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 668,200 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability owns 36,208 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 104,246 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Markel Corporation has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Holderness Investments has 35,055 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.72% or 609,426 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).