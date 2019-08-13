First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Decreased Amphenol New (APH) Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased By $1.55 Million Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 54.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 29,810 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 24,564 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 54,374 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $25.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 89,571 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 116,831 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc Com now has $84.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 6.32M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,523 shares to 26,008 valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 33,101 shares and now owns 111,932 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 199,629 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 17,063 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 5,828 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,927 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cipher LP reported 0.42% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested in 3,879 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 0.51% or 80,135 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lincoln Lc reported 0.27% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Vontobel Asset accumulated 399,285 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 35,945 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 24.09% above currents $86.07 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APH in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 1,976 shares to 47,853 valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) stake by 14,988 shares and now owns 64,776 shares. Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Benefits from Wall Streetâ€™s Patience – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.