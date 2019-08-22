First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 1,212 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 15,797 shares with $6.03M value, down from 17,009 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $196.07B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 31.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,411 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 20,585 shares with $995,000 value, down from 29,996 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $198.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 13.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,885 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rockland Co owns 376,648 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 204 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Finemark Bancorp Tru has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 10,832 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 112,631 shares. Holderness Investments Communications has 27,908 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,907 shares. Assetmark stated it has 3,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Com Asset Management Us Inc invested in 0.26% or 504,660 shares. Jennison Llc invested in 0.06% or 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 4,255 shares to 190,935 valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 49,675 shares and now owns 269,049 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was raised too.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 14.58% above currents $45 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 26.07% above currents $339.99 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 27,683 shares to 55,240 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 3,565 shares and now owns 48,620 shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 6,205 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 111,928 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,034 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 1.18% or 7,098 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 32,549 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 12,978 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 884 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,534 are owned by Mengis Capital. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc has 400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 13,525 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Voya Management Ltd holds 1.12M shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).